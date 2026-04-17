Merit Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF $FVAL

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,914 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $24,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,074,000.

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Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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