Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3%

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $172.13 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.11. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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