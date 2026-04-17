Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.0% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cameco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Cameco Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:CCJ opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.71. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. Cameco had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.20 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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