Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,083 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

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