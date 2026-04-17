Trivium Point Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,586 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up about 1.5% of Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trivium Point Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AGNC Investment worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 325,104 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 39.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 370,525 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 68.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.6% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 176,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,219 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 79.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.56 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JonesTrading cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $8,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,073.81. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 552,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,316.67. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 775,000 shares of company stock worth $9,246,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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