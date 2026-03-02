Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,512 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the January 29th total of 40,649 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 206,571 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSC traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 109,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $62.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, truNorth Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

