Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Decreases By 56.0%

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,868 shares, a decrease of 56.0% from the January 29th total of 6,519 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,183 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYCF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 6,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $27.41.

SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000.

The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.

