Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.74% of Centerra Gold worth $15,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 818,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 164,238 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.1% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,954,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,621,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 41.5% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

CGAU stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $21.11.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 42.18%.The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra’s portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines.

