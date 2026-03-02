TD Asset Management Inc Sells 23,684 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 158.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total value of $2,581,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,825 shares of company stock worth $4,657,565. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,900.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,994.62.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,409.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,513.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,592.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,193.09 and a 12-month high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

