TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 32,401 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $51.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $57.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is -235.19%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

