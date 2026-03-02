iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Kaleidoscope Capital LP

Kaleidoscope Capital LP reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,706 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up about 11.9% of Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kaleidoscope Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $41,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 71,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $37.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

