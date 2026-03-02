Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

AVDE stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.85. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

