TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,406,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,919,000 after purchasing an additional 454,658 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 60.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ES stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

View Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.