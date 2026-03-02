TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,332 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.35% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $42,429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,403,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,052,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,298,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,340,000 after purchasing an additional 930,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 1,265,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 672,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 10,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 178,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,364,030. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Iqbal J. Hussain sold 38,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $979,617.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,771.75. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,878. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNTA shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a global clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies across multiple disease areas. The company operates a modular R&D network, bringing together a portfolio of independent, specialist research entities under a single corporate umbrella. This structure is designed to accelerate decision‐making and resource allocation while leveraging deep scientific expertise in each therapeutic domain.

Centessa’s pipeline spans oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as rare genetic disorders.

