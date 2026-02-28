Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $95,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 3,466,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,051,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,381,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 122,796 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in VICI Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,874,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,965,000 after acquiring an additional 188,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,986,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,039 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,972,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

NYSE:VICI opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

