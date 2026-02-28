Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.6890, with a volume of 1076637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 23,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 987.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 35,609 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,170,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

