First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,183 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 29th total of 9,482 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 7,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

