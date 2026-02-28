First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,183 shares, a decline of 45.3% from the January 29th total of 9,482 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,980 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 7,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,543. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.3251 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
