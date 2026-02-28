OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the previous session’s volume of 7,493 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3850 and had previously closed at $16.3190.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of OMV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. HSBC lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OMV Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.50.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.59. OMV had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OMV AG will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMV Company Profile

OMV AG is an Austrian integrated energy company founded in 1956 and headquartered in Vienna. The firm operates across the oil and gas value chain, with core activities in exploration and production, refining and marketing, petrochemicals, gas trading and storage, and a large retail network of service stations and convenience offerings in Central and Eastern Europe. OMV’s business model combines upstream resource development with downstream processing and commercial distribution to supply fuels, lubricants and chemical feedstocks.

In upstream, OMV pursues oil and natural gas exploration and production projects and participates in both onshore and offshore developments.

