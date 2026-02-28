Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2415 per share on Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BSV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. 2,297,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,691. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $79.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
