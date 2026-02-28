Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEM. Weiss Ratings upgraded Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $17.00 target price on Select Medical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of SEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.94. 916,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Select Medical by 48,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

