Short Interest in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME) Rises By 124.7%

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,877 shares, a growth of 124.7% from the January 29th total of 15,079 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,717 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. 9,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,969. First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42.

About First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (WCME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select equity securities of industry leading companies in emerging or frontier markets. Companies selected are considered to have positive fundamentals and may be of any market capitalization WCME was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

