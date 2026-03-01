First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 130,406 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 29th total of 80,316 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 523,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCON. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 676,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,853. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

