Short Interest in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL) Rises By 69.3%

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,884 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the January 29th total of 1,703 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 12.01% of ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Stock Performance

SUPL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. 336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the supply chain logistics of raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the globe. SUPL was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

