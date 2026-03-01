Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Rises By 145.9%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,195 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the January 29th total of 8,620 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVLVW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.08. 11,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,486. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EVLVW) is a security technology company specializing in contactless weapons detection systems designed to enhance safety and streamline entry processes at high-traffic venues. The company’s solutions combine advanced sensor fusion with artificial intelligence to accurately detect concealed threats such as firearms and knives without requiring physical pat-downs or the removal of personal belongings. By delivering a low-friction screening experience, Evolv aims to balance robust security protocols with a positive visitor experience.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Edge, utilizes millimeter-wave radar and computer vision to identify potential threats within milliseconds as individuals walk through screening portals.

