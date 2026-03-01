Solventum Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) executives said the company ended fiscal 2025 with “solid momentum” in its first full year as a standalone public company, pointing to improved organic sales growth, continued separation progress from 3M, and portfolio actions that included the sale of its Purification & Filtration (P&F) business and the tuck-in acquisition of Acera Surgical.

Get alerts:

Strategic progress and portfolio actions

Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hanson said the company launched its long-range plan in 2025 and prioritized five growth drivers expected to deliver more than 80% of future growth. He also highlighted leadership team upgrades, a revamped innovation process, a restructuring of the global sales organization, and a SKU rationalization initiative. Hanson added that Solventum advanced its portfolio strategy through the sale of P&F and the acquisition of Acera, while continuing separation work from 3M.

During the quarter, Solventum announced and closed its acquisition of Acera Surgical, which Hanson said opens access to the “fast growth synthetic tissue market” and complements Solventum’s existing technology categories and customer call points. He said portfolio optimization will remain a key lever, with the company continuing to evaluate acquisitions and assess existing assets for strategic fit.

Management also emphasized a shift toward a more balanced capital allocation plan. In the quarter, Solventum announced a $1 billion share repurchase program, which it began executing in January. CFO Wayde McMillan said a key objective is offsetting dilution from stock-based compensation, with flexibility to repurchase additional shares depending on performance and board decisions.

Fourth-quarter results: growth led by MedSurg and Dental

McMillan said fourth-quarter sales were $2.0 billion, up 3.5% organically year-over-year but down 3.7% on a reported basis, reflecting the first full-quarter impact of the P&F divestiture, which was sold in September 2025. Foreign exchange provided a 170-basis-point benefit to reported growth, while the net impact of the P&F divestiture and the Acera acquisition was an 890-basis-point headwind to reported growth.

Volume was described as the main driver of growth, with pricing “within the expected range of ±1%.” The SKU rationalization program represented a 70-basis-point impact in the quarter, bringing the full-year impact to 60 basis points, according to McMillan.

By segment:

MedSurg sales were $1.2 billion, up 3.2% organically. Advanced wound care grew 1.7%, with growth in negative pressure wound therapy partially offset by headwinds in advanced wound dressings tied to SKU exits and back orders. Infection prevention and surgical solutions grew 4.2%, driven by business strength and supported by the sterilization assurance and IV site management growth drivers, partially offset by volume timing reversal and SKU rationalization impacts.

sales were $1.2 billion, up 3.2% organically. Advanced wound care grew 1.7%, with growth in negative pressure wound therapy partially offset by headwinds in advanced wound dressings tied to SKU exits and back orders. Infection prevention and surgical solutions grew 4.2%, driven by business strength and supported by the sterilization assurance and IV site management growth drivers, partially offset by volume timing reversal and SKU rationalization impacts. Dental Solutions sales were $343 million, up 5.9% organically. McMillan said growth was driven by core restoratives and benefited from further backorder improvement; on a normalized basis, dental growth was “closer to 3%.” Hanson attributed dental momentum primarily to new products, with backorder recovery also boosting results but characterized as more of a one-time benefit.

sales were $343 million, up 5.9% organically. McMillan said growth was driven by core restoratives and benefited from further backorder improvement; on a normalized basis, dental growth was “closer to 3%.” Hanson attributed dental momentum primarily to new products, with backorder recovery also boosting results but characterized as more of a one-time benefit. Health Information Systems (HIS) sales were $348 million, up 3.2% organically, driven by revenue cycle management and performance management solutions, offsetting expected declines in clinician productivity solutions.

Margins, tariffs, and one-time gross margin pressures

Solventum reported gross margin of 53.5% of sales, a 230-basis-point sequential decline. McMillan attributed the drop to higher logistics costs and the timing of manufacturing performance, with higher logistics costs “mainly driven by ERP and distribution center cutover mitigation efforts.” He said gross margin was closer to 55% on a normalized basis.

In response to analyst questions, McMillan said approximately 150 basis points of fourth-quarter gross margin costs were “one time in nature,” driven by separation-related activity. Adjusted operating income was $397 million, translating to a 19.9% operating margin, which was below expectations due to gross margin headwinds, partially offset by lower operating expenses.

Below the line, net interest expense and other non-operating spending improved versus the third quarter, driven by a $30 million reduction in interest expense and higher interest income. McMillan attributed that to the full-quarter benefit of the P&F divestiture, which enabled a $2.7 billion debt paydown and resulted in a higher cash balance. The effective tax rate was 16.6%, helped by an end-of-year release of tax reserves and favorable geographic mix. The company reported earnings per share of $1.57 (non-GAAP basis as discussed on the call).

Solventum ended the quarter with just under $900 million in cash and equivalents and net debt of $4.2 billion, including funding for the $725 million Acera acquisition. Cash flow was $33 million, below expectations due to higher divestiture costs, the earlier-than-expected Acera close, and costs tied to ERP and distribution center cutovers.

Separation update and 2026 outlook

McMillan said separation activities are progressing well. Solventum has exited more than 40% of transition service agreements (TSAs) from 3M and remains on track to exit about 90% by the end of 2026. ERP deployments are continuing, with the latest go-live across Asia Pacific (including China) and additional European countries, and the company has transitioned about half of more than 1,000 systems to gain independence from 3M. Solventum also reduced its distribution center network to 55 locations, progressing toward a goal of 45.

For 2026, Solventum guided to:

Organic sales growth: 2% to 3% (3% to 4% excluding an estimated 100-basis-point impact from SKU exits). Management said Acera is expected to contribute meaningfully to reported growth, and foreign exchange is expected to provide a modest 100-basis-point tailwind, mostly in the first half.

2% to 3% (3% to 4% excluding an estimated 100-basis-point impact from SKU exits). Management said Acera is expected to contribute meaningfully to reported growth, and foreign exchange is expected to provide a modest 100-basis-point tailwind, mostly in the first half. Operating margin: 21% to 21.5%, up from 20.5% in 2025, driven by sales leverage, supply chain savings, and the Transform for the Future program.

21% to 21.5%, up from 20.5% in 2025, driven by sales leverage, supply chain savings, and the Transform for the Future program. Earnings per share: $6.40 to $6.60.

$6.40 to $6.60. Free cash flow: approximately $200 million (closer to $1 billion excluding separation-related costs, payments due to 3M, and costs supporting the divestiture).

McMillan said tariff impacts in place before a recent Supreme Court ruling were estimated at $100 million to $120 million for 2026, and the company is assuming any new tariffs would be within a similar range.

Management cautioned that the first quarter of 2026 will face a tough comparison due to approximately 180 basis points of additional sales volume benefit in the prior year. McMillan also said operating margin is expected to be the lowest of the year in Q1 due to normal seasonality in gross margins, tariff headwinds, and higher operating expenses versus an “unnaturally low” Q4 level that benefited from project timing and cost actions.

About Solventum (NYSE:SOLV)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

Recommended Stories