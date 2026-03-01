iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 944 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the January 29th total of 2,062 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,360 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 1,765.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $410.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.17. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $64.30.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

