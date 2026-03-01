Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 29th total of 1,015 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.
Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.
