Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 454 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 29th total of 1,015 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EDTK

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.88. 638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDTK) is a China-based vocational education provider that integrates hands-on training with digital learning solutions. The company operates a network of skill-focused training centers alongside an online education platform, offering programs tailored to industries such as information technology, healthcare, hospitality and modern services.

Through its campuses and e-learning portal, Skillful Craftsman delivers post-secondary vocational courses designed to equip graduates with practical expertise aligned with employer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.