Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 4.2% increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Harley-Davidson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,775,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $31.25.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend (annualized $0.75, ~4.2% yield) — modest income support for shareholders and a defensive signal. Dividend and company facts

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

