National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.25 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Here are the key takeaways from National CineMedia’s conference call:

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCM reported a strong fourth quarter with $93.2 million in total revenue (up ~8% YoY) and $37.2 million of Adjusted OIBDA (up 6% YoY), driven by healthy advertiser demand and improved inventory monetization.

NCM reported a strong fourth quarter with in total revenue (up ~8% YoY) and of Adjusted OIBDA (up 6% YoY), driven by healthy advertiser demand and improved inventory monetization. Programmatic and self-serve offerings gained traction—programmatic revenue grew 100% year-over-year and self-serve was up 64%—expanding access to inventory and attracting more advertisers.

Programmatic and self-serve offerings gained traction—programmatic revenue grew and self-serve was up 64%—expanding access to inventory and attracting more advertisers. Reported attendance benefited from a fiscal 53rd week (Q4 attendance 107M; normalized estimate ~92M, down ~9% YoY), and unlevered free cash flow fell to $6.1 million from $28.3M due to receivables timing and prior-year prepayments.

Reported attendance benefited from a fiscal (Q4 attendance 107M; normalized estimate ~92M, down ~9% YoY), and unlevered free cash flow fell to from $28.3M due to receivables timing and prior-year prepayments. Strategic moves—an extended AMC agreement that standardized show structure and the acquisition of Spotlight (adding luxury screens)—are improving campaign planning, premium inventory monetization, and appeal to high-end advertisers.

Strategic moves—an extended AMC agreement that standardized show structure and the acquisition of (adding luxury screens)—are improving campaign planning, premium inventory monetization, and appeal to high-end advertisers. Q1 2026 guidance reflects headwinds: revenue of $32.5M–$36.5M and Adjusted OIBDA of −$13M to −$10M, driven by the loss of the holiday week, reduced beverage revenue, and Olympic-related advertiser shifts.

National CineMedia Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ NCMI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.56. 2,467,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,702. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

National CineMedia News Summary

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Here are the key news stories impacting National CineMedia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS and showed revenue growth: NCMI reported $0.28 EPS (above the $0.25 consensus) and said fourth‑quarter revenue grew ~8% year‑over‑year, with adjusted OIBDA exceeding guidance — suggesting improving operating leverage. BusinessWire: Q4 & full‑year release

Q4 results beat on EPS and showed revenue growth: NCMI reported $0.28 EPS (above the $0.25 consensus) and said fourth‑quarter revenue grew ~8% year‑over‑year, with adjusted OIBDA exceeding guidance — suggesting improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared: the board authorized a $0.03 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield annualized), which supports income investors and can underpin the share price. (Record March 9, payable March 23.)

Dividend declared: the board authorized a $0.03 quarterly dividend (3.3% yield annualized), which supports income investors and can underpin the share price. (Record March 9, payable March 23.) Positive Sentiment: Operational data correction increased a key inventory metric: NCMI issued a correcting release updating ESA Party Screens at period end to 9,314 (from 1,371), signaling a larger installed base of premium screens than previously reported. BusinessWire: Correcting release

Operational data correction increased a key inventory metric: NCMI issued a correcting release updating ESA Party Screens at period end to 9,314 (from 1,371), signaling a larger installed base of premium screens than previously reported. Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on premium inventory and local expansion, which, if executed, could drive higher revenue per attendee and margin improvement. Seeking Alpha: 2026 strategy

Management outlined a 2026 growth plan focused on premium inventory and local expansion, which, if executed, could drive higher revenue per attendee and margin improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call color and coverage: transcripts and call highlights provided more detail on mix, ad demand and seasonal cadence — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Zacks: Q4 recap Seeking Alpha: Call transcript

Earnings call color and coverage: transcripts and call highlights provided more detail on mix, ad demand and seasonal cadence — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term revenue guidance disappointed: management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $32.5M–$36.5M versus a consensus near ~$40.1M, raising concerns about early‑year demand and implying possible downside to near‑term estimates.

Near‑term revenue guidance disappointed: management set Q1 2026 revenue guidance of $32.5M–$36.5M versus a consensus near ~$40.1M, raising concerns about early‑year demand and implying possible downside to near‑term estimates. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and returns remain challenged: despite the quarter’s topline beat, the company still reported a negative net margin and negative ROE on a trailing basis, and some analysts have trimmed price targets following the print. Yahoo Finance: analysts trimming targets

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $35,177.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,093.70. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 120,079 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. B. Riley Financial reduced their price objective on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.