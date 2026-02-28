Short Interest in StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Drops By 44.7%

StealthGas, Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,191 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the January 29th total of 23,854 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,461 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of StealthGas by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in StealthGas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 2,849,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after buying an additional 79,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in StealthGas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in StealthGas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. 185,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $44.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

StealthGas Inc is an international shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG), including propane, butane and ammonia. The company operates a fleet of modern pressurized LPG carriers with capacities ranging from approximately 2,500 to 9,100 cubic meters, providing safe and efficient carriage of petrochemical gases worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, StealthGas is headquartered in Athens, Greece, with additional commercial and operational offices in major shipping centers across Europe and Asia.

