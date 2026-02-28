Solaris Energy Infrastructure Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) executives highlighted rapid growth in 2025 and increasing momentum in behind-the-meter power solutions during the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call, pointing to expanded long-term contracting activity, a larger customer footprint, and a financing position they said supports planned equipment deliveries.

2025 results and business mix shift

Chairman and Co-CEO Bill Zartler said 2025 was a “meaningful step forward” as Solaris executed a strategy to build a more diversified services and solutions business and expand its engineering, manufacturing, and operational capabilities. He said the company is now serving a broader customer base across “multiple data centers, energy infrastructure, and diverse industrial and commercial end markets” with generation, distribution, and turnkey power.

Long-term power contracting and “molecule to electron” strategy

Zartler reported full-year 2025 revenue “nearly doubled” year over year to, while, “more than doubled” from the prior year. He added that the Power Solutions segment has become the “primary growth engine,” accounting for roughlyand “heading to 90% contribution” as it scales.

Management emphasized an integrated offering across the power lifecycle—described as “molecule to electron”—that can include gas sourcing and delivery, generation, voltage control and distribution, storage, and final delivery. Zartler said the approach is designed to help customers deploy power quickly and cost effectively, with high uptime and reliability, either as an alternative or supplement to the grid.

Among key commercial developments discussed:

Zartler said Solaris expanded its partnership with its initial major data center customer, finalized a 15-year joint venture , and upsized the associated long-term power agreement to approximately 500–900 MW .

, and upsized the associated long-term power agreement to approximately . The company acquired a specialty provider of voltage distribution and control equipment, which has been integrated into Solaris Power Solutions. Executives said this has enabled Solaris to deliver integrated equipment and engineered solutions to at least six data centers across the U.S. and additional industrial and commercial sites.

across the U.S. and additional industrial and commercial sites. In early February, Solaris announced a 10-year agreement (with a five-year extension option) to provide an “investment-grade global technology company” with over 500 MW of power generation tailored to compute needs. Management said the initial term begins Jan. 1, 2027, with energization targeted to be phased in beginning in Q1 2027.

Executives said the new agreement reflects a strategy of sourcing generation capacity in advance so Solaris can deliver behind-the-meter power on aggressive timelines. Zartler added the company is working with the customer on additional “balance of plant” scope, including power control, storage, delivery infrastructure, engineering, and site preparation, and said deploying incremental capital could enhance returns during the contracted period.

Regulatory and market backdrop

Co-CEO Amanda Brock said Solaris is expanding capabilities through organic initiatives and targeted acquisitions, including the HV/MV/LV equipment platform, which she said has exceeded expectations since closing last summer. Brock described the equipment and engineering offering as a way to diversify beyond generation, including work supporting customers facing grid delays from utility equipment and interconnection challenges.

Brock also pointed to emissions controls as another area of investment. She said Solaris has refined and customized Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems for improved flexibility and mobility and made a “small inorganic investment” in an SCR manufacturer to further integrate the technology. Brock said these capabilities align with EPA Subpart KKKKa (“Quad K”) amendments, which she described as supporting operation of modular and mobile turbines in temporary applications for up to 24 months, bridging the gap before permanent permits or grid connections are secured.

She also cited tailwinds from ERCOT’s approach to batching large load studies for requests over 75 MW to address a large interconnection queue backlog, and argued behind-the-meter deployments can mitigate timing and scrutiny associated with grid-based projects. Brock said Solaris is in “advanced negotiations” to contract remaining open capacity and is pursuing new capacity additions, adding, “we believe we have more demand than we have capacity.”

Quarterly performance, 2026 outlook, and funding position

President Kyle Ramachandran said fourth-quarter consolidated revenue was nearly $180 million and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $69 million. He said Adjusted EBITDA increased slightly from the prior quarter and nearly doubled versus the year-ago quarter, driven by acceleration in Power Solutions. Ramachandran said the company generated revenue from approximately 780 MW of capacity in the fourth quarter, flat sequentially.

For the Power Solutions segment, he reported segment Adjusted EBITDA of $53 million, down modestly from the third quarter due to timing and mix impacts. He attributed the change to owned units rotating off a utility resiliency project into planned refurbishment before redeployment under a long-term contract in the first quarter of 2026, as well as increased selective use of third-party generation capacity as a second data center site ramped, which he said contributed to a lower-margin mix. Management said it expects Power Solutions segment Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter to rise by more than 20%.

In Logistics Solutions, Ramachandran said the company averaged 93 fully utilized systems, up 11% from the third quarter, and posted segment Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $23 million. Zartler said the logistics segment contributed over $80 million of free cash flow in 2025, with Top Fill System utilization in the mid-90% range in the fourth quarter and “nearing 100%” in the first quarter. Management expects logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA to remain relatively flat for the next two quarters.

Solaris raised total company Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the first quarter to $72 million to $77 million (from prior guidance of $70 million to $75 million) and introduced second-quarter 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $76 million to $84 million.

On financing, Ramachandran said Solaris strengthened the balance sheet in 2025 by completing two convertible bond issuances, establishing financing for the joint venture partnership, and repaying its 2024 term loan, which he said produced interest cost savings and flexibility. He said the company is “currently fully funded” for expected deliveries to reach 2,200 MW of power generation and has secured borrowing capacity outside of the JV available for future growth.

Q&A: pipeline, scope expansion, and capacity additions

During questions, management repeatedly emphasized a preference to announce deals only once finalized, while describing the pipeline as active. Zartler and Brock characterized conversations as “active negotiations” and said they expect additional updates “in the near future.” Asked about potential value uplift from adding balance-of-plant scope, management said incremental returns are evaluated on return on capital and suggested the “range is anywhere between 20%–50% per megawatt” depending on how far upstream and downstream the project scope extends.

On future capacity, Brock said Solaris has “line of sight” for incremental capacity in 2027 and 2028 and reiterated that 2.2 GW is not where the company plans to stop. Zartler also said Solaris is evaluating additional OEM options and potential supplier diversification, while noting the company has been “tied pretty closely to one OEM” to date.

New CFO Stephen Tompsett, who joined earlier in the month, said there is “quite a bit of appetite” in financing markets including bank, term debt, high yield, and project finance, and management said improving cost of capital could benefit results over time.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

