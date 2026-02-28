Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January (NYSEARCA:CPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,932 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 29th total of 32,720 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 5,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January Trading Down 0.1%

CPSY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.21. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,813. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – January

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF January (CPSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSY was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Calamos.

