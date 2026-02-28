Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Shares Up 9.9% – Should You Buy?

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) shot up 9.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.7050. 490,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 766,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 3.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $490.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $174.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -139.13%.

In other news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 25,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 444,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,387.80. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and operates branded select-service hotels and extended-stay properties across the United States. The company focuses on upper-midscale and upscale lodging segments, targeting established national brands to combine the operational efficiencies of limited-service properties with strong franchise affiliation.

The company’s portfolio comprises over thirty hotels carrying well-known flags such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG.

