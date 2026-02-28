Short Interest in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) Declines By 44.3%

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,744 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the January 29th total of 83,875 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 120,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optical Cable in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Optical Cable currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Optical Cable

Optical Cable Price Performance

NASDAQ OCC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.57. 97,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCC. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in Optical Cable by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 415,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Optical Cable in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Optical Cable in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Optical Cable by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Optical Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is a publicly traded designer and manufacturer of optical fiber and copper communications cable solutions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, the company develops a broad range of standard and custom cable assemblies, connectors, hardware and accessories. Its product portfolio addresses data transmission requirements in demanding environments, including long-haul telecommunications, industrial automation, defense systems and submersible applications.

The company’s offerings are organized across multiple product lines, encompassing outside-plant fiber optic cable for aerial and underground installations, indoor/outdoor copper connectivity and specialty engineered cable assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.