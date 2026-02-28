Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Nautilus Biotechnology’s conference call:

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus launched its Iterative Mapping Early Access Program in January (starting with the tau proteoform assay), with initial customer feedback described as encouraging but not expected to generate material revenue in 2026.

in January (starting with the tau proteoform assay), with initial customer feedback described as encouraging but not expected to generate material revenue in 2026. The company publicly unveiled the Voyager instrument at US HUPO and reiterated a commercialization timeline of beta deployments, opening pre-orders in late 2026 and customer installations beginning in early 2027, which management expects will drive the recurring consumables revenue ramp.

at US HUPO and reiterated a commercialization timeline of beta deployments, opening pre-orders in late 2026 and customer installations beginning in early 2027, which management expects will drive the recurring consumables revenue ramp. Technical progress and external validation advanced in Q4 — the broad-scale assay configuration change produced encouraging initial data, collaborators (Buck Institute, Allen Institute) reported novel tau proteoform biology, and an MJFF-funded $1.2M award to Nautilus will develop an alpha‑synuclein proteoform assay, signaling expansion beyond tau toward additional disease targets.

proteoform assay, signaling expansion beyond tau toward additional disease targets. Financially, Nautilus ended Q4 with $156.1M in cash and investments, reduced 2025 cash burn to $50.2M, expects 2026 cash burn of $65M–$70M with operating expense growth of ~15%–20%, and projects a cash runway extending through 2027.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

Nautilus Biotechnology stock remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. 139,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,537. The company has a market capitalization of $305.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58. Nautilus Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAUT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 52,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 435,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 179,721 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nautilus Biotechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $4.00 from $2.50 and initiated/maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~65% upside from the recent price — this analyst action likely supported buying interest. Guggenheim price-target raise

Guggenheim raised its price target to $4.00 from $2.50 and initiated/maintained a “buy” rating, implying ~65% upside from the recent price — this analyst action likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations on the bottom line: Nautilus reported EPS of ($0.11) vs. consensus ($0.14), and management highlighted strategic progress on its platform and early-access customers — the beat and commentary support a constructive near-term outlook. Earnings release and call

Q4 2025 results beat expectations on the bottom line: Nautilus reported EPS of ($0.11) vs. consensus ($0.14), and management highlighted strategic progress on its platform and early-access customers — the beat and commentary support a constructive near-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and published transcripts emphasized “strategic advances” and commercial progress (early-access program ramp), which are positive developments but still early-stage—impact depends on successful scale-up and conversion to sustained revenue. Earnings call transcript

Management’s earnings call and published transcripts emphasized “strategic advances” and commercial progress (early-access program ramp), which are positive developments but still early-stage—impact depends on successful scale-up and conversion to sustained revenue. Negative Sentiment: Nautilus guided to 15%–20% expense growth in 2026 as it scales the early-access program — higher operating spend will widen losses near-term and raises execution risk if commercialization or customer uptake lags expectations. Expense guidance article

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.