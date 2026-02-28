Brokerages Set Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Price Target at $5.54

Shares of Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.5417.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $321.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth $24,120,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $15,550,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $12,813,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $10,583,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $9,187,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Corporation operates one of the largest full-service, family‐style restaurant chains in the United States, specializing in classic American diner fare. The company’s menu features breakfast, lunch and dinner offerings served around the clock, with signature items such as the Grand Slam breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and a variety of savory skillets. As a publicly traded entity under the symbol DENN on NASDAQ, Denny’s focuses on providing an accessible dining experience for a broad customer base, including families, travelers and late‐night diners.

The company’s business model combines both franchised and company‐owned locations.

