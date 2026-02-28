Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $75.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $752,023.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,449,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,181,642.50. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $657,976.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,933,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,337,059.50. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,850 shares of company stock worth $44,058,464. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,917,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 203.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 30,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 17.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 279,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 134.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Urban Outfitters News

Here are the key news stories impacting Urban Outfitters this week:

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a global lifestyle retailer headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Established in 1970 by Richard Hayne, Scott Belair and Judy Wicks, the company began as a single store catering to college students in the city’s historic Old City neighborhood. Over the decades, Urban Outfitters has expanded its reach and diversified its portfolio to include multiple retail concepts addressing distinct customer segments.

The company operates through several well-known brands, each offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.