Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Grows By 209.7%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 58,659 shares, an increase of 209.7% from the January 29th total of 18,942 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,471 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 165,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,452,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 290,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 20,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,080. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $1.82.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.4%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Inc (NYSE: CIF) is a closed-end management investment company advised by MFS Investment Management, one of the oldest global asset managers headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by allocating assets primarily to intermediate‐duration debt instruments. It trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CIF and offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes intermediate maturities, generally targeting bonds and loans with durations ranging from two to seven years.

