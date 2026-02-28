FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,295 shares, an increase of 219.2% from the January 29th total of 719 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,614 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GQRE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,611. The company has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96. FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a global index of non-mortgage REITs and operating companies, selected and weighted by quality, momentum and value. GQRE was launched on Nov 6, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

