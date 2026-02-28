Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Declines By 45.0%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,837 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the January 29th total of 77,846 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EpicQuest Education Group International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) by 393.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of EpicQuest Education Group International worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Down 12.1%

EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International, Inc (NASDAQ: EEIQ) is a U.S.-listed holding company whose primary operations are conducted through its China-based subsidiaries focused on after-school English language immersion programs for K-12 students. The company aims to bridge language gaps by delivering structured English curricula that blend core language skills with cultural enrichment activities. EpicQuest’s model combines in-person instruction at its network of local learning centers with supplemental online resources to reinforce student engagement and learning outcomes.

EpicQuest offers a diverse suite of educational services, including weekday after-school classes, weekend workshops, holiday and summer camps, and study abroad preparation modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.