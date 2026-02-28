Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.
Shake Shack Price Performance
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and solid top‑line growth — SHA K reported $0.37 EPS (beat) and revenue +21.8% YoY, evidence demand is recovering and supporting margin expansion. Shake Shack Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifting targets — Wells Fargo raised its PT to $100 (Equal Weight), and Robert W. Baird boosted its PT to $108 (Neutral), signalling analyst confidence in the recovery and implying upside from current levels. Benzinga
- Positive Sentiment: Aggressive unit growth plan — Management outlined 55–60 new company‑owned Shacks plus 40–45 licensed openings for FY26, which supports future revenue and scale benefits. Shake Shack outlines 2026 growth strategy
- Neutral Sentiment: Earlier rally increases volatility/risk of near‑term profit‑taking — The stock surged after earnings, which can lead to pullbacks as traders lock in gains. Shake Shack’s Earnings Explosion Sends Shares Soaring
- Neutral Sentiment: Interim finance leadership named — Peter Herpich is interim principal financial officer; short‑term leadership changes are typically neutral but worth watching for continuity on guidance and execution. Shake Shack names interim CFO
- Negative Sentiment: Slight revenue miss and cautious Q1 revenue guide — Q4 revenue fell a hair short of consensus ($400.5M vs. $402.1M) and the Q1 revenue range ($366–370M) sits marginally below the Street, which can temper near‑term expectations. MarketBeat earnings summary
- Negative Sentiment: Local competitive setback — A reported loss of a prime site to Whataburger in one market highlights execution/real‑estate competition risk as Shack expands. Whataburger Muscles Into Prime Daikin Park Spot
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.
Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.
