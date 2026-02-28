Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.11. 2,342,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,455. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.06 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

More Shake Shack News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shake Shack this week:

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.