CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CoreWeave finished FY2025 with a $66.8 billion revenue backlog and guided 2026 revenue of $12–13 billion , expecting to exit 2026 at a $17–19 billion annualized run rate and to exceed $30 billion by end‑2027.

(more than 2x 2025), which will compress near‑term margins, produce a Q1 trough in profitability, and is tied to elevated interest expense that contributed to a Q4 GAAP net loss of . Execution strength — CoreWeave reached 850 MW of active power , added ~260 MW in Q4, expects to double to >1.7 GW by year‑end 2026, and has >3.1 GW contracted (mostly online by end‑2027), supporting the revenue ramp.

, added ~260 MW in Q4, expects to double to >1.7 GW by year‑end 2026, and has >3.1 GW contracted (mostly online by end‑2027), supporting the revenue ramp. Platform monetization and partnership upside — CoreWeave expanded its collaboration with NVIDIA (including a $2 billion investment ), achieved GB200 Exemplar Cloud status, and is pursuing licensing of its SUNK/Mission Control stack to other customers, which management says is not included in 2026 guidance.

), achieved GB200 Exemplar Cloud status, and is pursuing licensing of its SUNK/Mission Control stack to other customers, which management says is not included in 2026 guidance. Mixed financial picture — Q4 adjusted EBITDA was strong at $898 million (57% margin) and the company raised >$18 billion of capital while cutting its weighted average interest rate ~300 bps, but high ongoing leverage and Q1 interest guidance (~$510–590 million) pose financing risk.

NASDAQ CRWV traded down $18.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,753,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,380,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWV. Loop Capital cut their price target on CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.34.

In other news, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $261,544.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 18,950 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $1,721,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,308.76. The trade was a 24.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,650,896 shares of company stock valued at $397,218,577.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% in the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000.

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

