Downer EDI Limited (DOW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13 on April 1st

Downer EDI Limited (ASX:DOW – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 165.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.
Downer EDI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.
Downer EDI Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Downer EDI
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Downer EDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downer EDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.