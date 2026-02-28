Sims Limited (SGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 65.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Sims Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.27.
About Sims
