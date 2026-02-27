Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Position Reduced by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $261,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $340.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

