Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Position in Pattern Group Inc. $PTRN

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter worth $2,740,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.
Pattern Group Stock Performance
Shares of PTRN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Pattern Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pattern Group Profile
At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.
