Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Acquires New Position in Pattern Group Inc. $PTRN

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Group during the third quarter worth $2,740,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,480,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pattern Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of PTRN opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Pattern Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.10.

PTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $23.00 price target on Pattern Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

