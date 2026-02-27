Telligent Fund LP Buys Shares of 45,000 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Telligent Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Telligent Fund LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

