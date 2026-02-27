TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $346,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 53,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $316.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $321.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.74.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

