Telligent Fund LP Purchases 7,000 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Telligent Fund LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up about 3.2% of Telligent Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Telligent Fund LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 25.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $259.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $264.86. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

