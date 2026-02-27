Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,289 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $50,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $755,938,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,585,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,682,000 after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,991,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,603,000 after purchasing an additional 711,990 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,217,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $975,190,000 after purchasing an additional 642,426 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $206.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays set a $176.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $169.38 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

